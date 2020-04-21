Coronavirus pandemic: Kia Motors India announces measures to support dealers

- Kia Motors India has extended free warranty service by two months

- Dealerships will be provided with 50,000 masks

Kia Motors India has announced several measures to support its dealer partners during the Coronavirus pandemic. The company announced a program to help its dealers steer through the challenging phase, which includes multiple initiatives to sustain and improve the cash flow to the dealer partners.

Kia will support the interest cost of dealer stock, including vehicles in physical and transit stock. Unutilised dealer funds lying with the company have already been remitted back to dealer’s current account. All the accepted service claims for warranty have been credited to the dealers account. Additionally, the warranty payments are credited to the dealers and the company has also announced priority clearance within 15 days post lockdown for all dealer invoices.

In order to promote online sales, Kia will be taking multiple initiatives. Customers can book Kia cars online and reduce physical interaction points. A detailed guideline has been issued by the company to its dealerships to prepare them to operate in accordance with the government norms of distancing and sanitation, post the lockdown. The dealerships will be supported with 50,000 masks.

Additionally, the company has taken several measures to ensure the safety of its customers and employees by promoting social distancing. The brand has suspended its operation at all its offices and dealerships and extended the period of free warranty service by two months for its customers. The company donated Rs 2 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund as well as 1 lakh masks to the government.

Commenting on the measures introduced, Kook-Hyun Shim, Managing Director and CEO, Kia Motors India, said, “Our dealer partners are one of the key pillars of growth for us and form a foundation for Kia to connect with the consumers in the country. We are committed to offer our continued support in these testing times, and will undertake all necessary steps to help them navigate through the situation together with us. Dealer viability and stability is at the core of this program and we hope to spread positivity through it.”