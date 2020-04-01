Coronavirus pandemic: Lamborghini starts production of surgical masks and medical shields

- Lamborghini will produce 1,000 masks a day

- The company will also produce 200 shields per day using 3D printing technology

Lamborghini is converting departments of its production plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese in order to produce surgical masks and protective plexiglass shields. The masks will be donated to the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Hospital in Bologna to be used in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Work on this solidarity initiative will be carried out by personnel of the saddlery that produce the interiors and specialty customisation for Lamborghini cars, producing 1,000 masks a day. The medical shields will be realised in 200 units a day, using 3D printers within the carbon fibre production plant and the Research and Development department. The Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences will oversee validation testing of the medical devices made by Lamborghini, prior to their delivery to hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said, “During this emergency, we feel the need to make a concrete contribution. The S. Orsola-Malpighi Hospital is an institution with which we have had a collaborative relationship for years, through both professional consultancy in promoting programs to protect our workers’ health, and in research projects. We will win this battle together by working in union, supporting those who are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic every day.”