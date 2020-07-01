Please Tell Us Your City

Coronavirus pandemic: Force Motors commissions 1,000 new ambulances

July 01, 2020, 02:40 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
10998 Views
Force Motors announced that it produced and supplied over one thousand COVID special ambulances to the Government of Andhra Pradesh. These comprise of 130 advanced life support ambulances, over 656 mobile medical units and 282 other ambulances for basic life support. 

The state governments and even the local administration want to have a mix of all types of ambulances to be deployed as the situation warrants to fight this pandemic. Force Motors had started manufacturing all types of special ambulances including Type B, C and D. All of these are fully factory-built with the provision to mount all essential life-saving equipment and are complied with the National ambulance code. What's more, the carmaker also has the capability to supply mobile medical units to function as primary health centres for treatment in very remote regions across the country.

The Pune-based automaker has been actively participating in the fight against this Coronavirus pandemic. It has taken up various COVID-19 relief activities worth Rs 25 Crore to support the development of health care infrastructure. It has also helped in facilitating mobile clinic and testing capabilities for the treatment of over 10 lakh patients during this lockdown period.

