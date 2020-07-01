Mahindra First Choice Wheels launches 34 new used-car stores in one day

- An affordable personal vehicle has become the need of the hour

Notwithstanding the current economic downturn post the COVID-19 pandemic, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL) launched 34 new state-of-the-art stores, mostly across India’s Tier 2 and 3 cities on 30 June.

The cities include Roorkee, Nashik, Pondicherry, Trichy, Dehradun, Mau, Agra, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Aurangabad, Ghaziabad and Ahmedabad. While metros are grappling with the ever increasing COVID-19 cases and extended lockdowns, the situation is considerably better in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

Also, given the current health environment, people across the country are prioritising their health and safety, and are willing to invest in a pre-owned car. Moreover, attractive finance offers and lower monetary commitment has resulted in a surge in the demand for used cars vis-a-vis new cars.

To further address any hygiene and sanitisation concerns with regard to a customer’s new purchase, MFCWL will provide a sanitation kit with each car sold at its stores. The kit will contain two face masks, a pair of gloves, car disinfection spray and a hand sanitiser, along with a step-by-step manual on how to sanitise the vehicle.

Ashutosh Pandey, CEO and MD, Mahindra First Choice Wheels, said, “MFCWL takes great pride in announcing the launch of 34 stores across India in a single day. Despite the current testing environment, the fact that we are launching these new stores reflects the buoyed sentiment of the consumers, and the trust the used car dealers community have shown in the brand.”