Avis India launches ‘AVIS CARe’ - a complete personal mobility solution

- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it also launched AVIS Secure Shuttle and AVIS Flexi 12 services.

Building on its point-to-point mobility service as well as mobility solutions for customers, leading car rental and leasing brand, Avis India has launched ‘AVIS CARe’.

AVIS CARe is a tailor-made solution for car owners that takes care of all ownership needs. It includes the upkeep and maintenance of the car, as well as resolving any sort of problems that come up during its use.

AVIS CARe offers a full suite of services like providing guidance on repairs or maintenance jobs, finding you the most qualified resources to carry out the repair-job at the right time, the right price, and with the least downtime. All vehicle maintenance and repairs are compliant with the appropriate regulatory requirements.

In addition, AVIS CARe provides 24x7 emergency roadside assistance with towing, crane and hydra services, legal assistance, hospital assistance, onward travel assistance, and a whole bunch of other services. This gives car owners complete confidence and peace of mind, freeing them from the hassles of car ownership, and leaving them free to chase their priorities.

Speaking on the launch, Sunil Gupta, MD and CEO, Avis India, said, “Over the last 20 years, Avis India has built its expertise in providing mobility solutions by delivering high-quality service to all its customers consistently, maintaining over 98 per cent customer satisfaction levels, and constantly innovating to keep up with the customer's evolving demands. Through AVIS CARe, we cater to yet another dimension of personal mobility.”