CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza surpasses six lakh unit sales milestone

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    601 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza surpasses six lakh unit sales milestone

    - Milestone reached in five years 

    - The Vitara Brezza is offered with a BS6 1.5-litre petrol engine

    Maruti Suzuki has announced that its best-selling utility vehicle, the Vitara Brezza has crossed the six lakh sales milestone in five years. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza debuted the compact SUV segment back in 2016. Back then, The Brezza was an instant hit among the Indian buyers and garnered over one lakh sales within the first year of its launch. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Riding high on the success, it was also introduced with an AMT gearbox. It breached the subsequent one lakh sales mark in the next nine months by October 2017. Initially, the Brezza was powered by a 1.3-litre diesel engine making 89bhp and 200Nm of torque paired to a five-speed manual and a five-speed automatic transmission. Last year, owing to the new emission norms in the country, the diesel engine was discarded for a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre petrol motor with Smart Hybrid Technology. It was developed in-house by the carmaker with an output of 103bhp and 138Nm torque. It can be had with a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic transmission.

    The Brezza attained the four lakh sales mark in February 2019, while the five lakh milestone was achieved in the same year in December. It continues to hold a dominant position in the monthly sales chart with 11,585 units retailed last month. 

    Maruti also launched the updated version of the Brezza in February last year. We have driven the new Brezza with the 1.5-litre petrol motor and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Image
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
    ₹ 7.39 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • vitara brezza
    • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Discounts up to Rs 75,000 on Renault Duster, Triber, and Kwid in March 2021
     Next 
    Avis India launches ‘AVIS CARe’ - a complete personal mobility solution

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    ₹ 62.50 - 68.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 15th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.59 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.88 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.31 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.61 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.62 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.21 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.49 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.12 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.24 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza surpasses six lakh unit sales milestone