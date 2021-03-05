Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza surpasses six lakh unit sales milestone

- Milestone reached in five years

- The Vitara Brezza is offered with a BS6 1.5-litre petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki has announced that its best-selling utility vehicle, the Vitara Brezza has crossed the six lakh sales milestone in five years. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza debuted the compact SUV segment back in 2016. Back then, The Brezza was an instant hit among the Indian buyers and garnered over one lakh sales within the first year of its launch.

Riding high on the success, it was also introduced with an AMT gearbox. It breached the subsequent one lakh sales mark in the next nine months by October 2017. Initially, the Brezza was powered by a 1.3-litre diesel engine making 89bhp and 200Nm of torque paired to a five-speed manual and a five-speed automatic transmission. Last year, owing to the new emission norms in the country, the diesel engine was discarded for a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre petrol motor with Smart Hybrid Technology. It was developed in-house by the carmaker with an output of 103bhp and 138Nm torque. It can be had with a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic transmission.

The Brezza attained the four lakh sales mark in February 2019, while the five lakh milestone was achieved in the same year in December. It continues to hold a dominant position in the monthly sales chart with 11,585 units retailed last month.

Maruti also launched the updated version of the Brezza in February last year. We have driven the new Brezza with the 1.5-litre petrol motor and you can read our first-drive review here.