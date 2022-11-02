2023 Ford Everest unveiled

- Now offers Sports RWD variant

- Can also tow a boat

Ford has pulled the covers off the 2023 Ford Everest Sport RWD variant with an attractive pricing of USD 40,737. The mighty SUV has the same 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo diesel four-cylinder under its hood, which churns out 204bhp at 3750rpm and 500Nm of torque between 1750 and 2000rpm.

Speaking of the features, it includes a black exterior finish, 20-inch alloy wheels, an “Everest” badge on the bonnet and a Sport badge on the rear, a hands-free power liftgate, leather-accented sport-embossed front seats with heating and cooling, 10-way power driver’s seat with memory setting, eight-way power passenger seat, and an exclusive colour called Blue Lighting.

Ford has also revealed that the Everest Trend 4WD and Sport 4DWD models produced from March 2023 onwards will be available in a touring pack that includes black roof rails, a 360-degree camera, zone lighting, a tow bar, and an integrated trailer brake controller.

Along with the Sport RWD, Ford has updated the rest of the Everest Sport range for 2023 too. So, the Everest Platinum now comes with a steel bash plate and a black-painted roof as standard. Customers can also opt for the off-road pack at no cost, swapping out the 21-inch wheels for 18-inch with all-terrain tyres.

Had Ford not withdrawn its operations in India in 2021, the updated Everest would have made its way here as a more powerful Endeavour.