    New Porsche 911 Carrera T revealed with seven-speed manual stick

    Gajanan Kashikar

    156 Views
    Porsche has unveiled the new lightweight and driver-focussed 911 Carrera T. This latest model bridges the gap between the entry-level 911 Carrera and the more powerful 911 Carrera S. Notably, the T is an abbreviation for Touring. Thus, it joins Porsche’s other Touring versions: the Macan T, 718 Cayman T, and 718 Boxster T.

    Powering the 911 Carrera T is a 3.0-litre, six-pot, twin-turbocharged petrol mill married to a seven-speed manual or an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission. This engine generates 380bhp and 450Nm of torque. It promises 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds (4.2 seconds with eight-speed PDK) and tops out at 291kmph. 

    Over the entry-level version, the 911 Carrera T boasts a PASM sports suspension with 10mm lowered ride height, sports exhaust, and Sports Chrono package. The sports car also benefits from the 911 Carrera S’ mechanical limited-slip differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring. The rear-wheel steering is available as optional equipment. 

    Furthermore, the two-seater sports car features stiffer front and rear anti-roll bars, firmer and shorter springs, and significantly raised spring rates for improved on-road performance. It also gets 20-inch and 21-inch wheels (front and rear) finished in Titanium Grey.

    Apart from the upgraded equipment, Porsche has removed the rear seats and installed lightweight glass and battery to reduce the weight. It has also utilised less sound insulation, making the six-cylinder sound more alive and present in the cockpit. With this, the 911 Carrera T has become 35kg lighter than the 911 Carrera with an eight-speed PDK.

    Other highlights of the 911 Carrera T include four-way adjustable sports plus seats and a GT Sport steering wheel. Moreover, the front and rear badges, outside mirrors, and door decals are painted in Agate Grey, whereas the exhaust tips get a gloss black finish. On the other hand, the interior features matte black and gloss black tones.

    Porsche 911
    ₹ 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    New all-electric Rolls Royce Spectre revealed — All you need to know

