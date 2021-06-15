CarWale
    2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe - Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe - Now in pictures

    The latest iteration of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe has been unveiled recently. It comes packed with a host of new features and tech while underpinning the CLAR platform. Here's a picture gallery of the new four-door saloon, which will be slotted in the 4 Series portfolio globally along with the other Coupe and Convertible models. Do take a look.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    As compared to its previous iteration, the new car is 143mm longer, 25mm wider, and 53mm taller. This is thanks to the afore-mentioned CLAR platform, on which it’s based like the new 3 Series

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    And while this new model boasts a longer wheelbase and an additional boot-space of 39litres, it also gets a brand new styling similar to its 3 Series sibling.

    Front View

    Up front is a large kidney grille along with BMW's LED Laserlight headlamps. Its USP, however, will be its frameless doors, while you'll also notice darkened LED tail lamps adding appeal to its rear end.

    Rear View

    On the inside, the layout is more or less the same, however, there's new upholstery and equipment like sporty leather seats and a panoramic sunroof, amongst many other features.

    Dashboard

    Another highlight is its 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the brand's latest iDrive connectivity. 

    Steering Wheel

    Do note, it is the higher M440i trim that features an 'M Sport' package. And it goes without saying, the buyers of this variant will benefit from the additional M-specific elements.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    And it's a long list that includes an M steering wheel, some pre-set driving modes, M Sport seatbelts, 19-inch alloy wheels, M Sport performance brakes, and a rear spoiler.

    Left Side View

    The 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe will be available in a range of petrol and diesel engine options. And interestingly, all of the three petrol and two diesel trims will get mild-hybrid technology.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    On the transmission front, the same eight-speed automatic gearbox is offered across variants, but the higher trims get the xDrive all-wheel-drive system as well.

    Left Front Three Quarter
