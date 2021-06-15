2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe - Now in pictures

The latest iteration of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe has been unveiled recently. It comes packed with a host of new features and tech while underpinning the CLAR platform. Here's a picture gallery of the new four-door saloon, which will be slotted in the 4 Series portfolio globally along with the other Coupe and Convertible models. Do take a look.

As compared to its previous iteration, the new car is 143mm longer, 25mm wider, and 53mm taller. This is thanks to the afore-mentioned CLAR platform, on which it’s based like the new 3 Series.

And while this new model boasts a longer wheelbase and an additional boot-space of 39litres, it also gets a brand new styling similar to its 3 Series sibling.

Up front is a large kidney grille along with BMW's LED Laserlight headlamps. Its USP, however, will be its frameless doors, while you'll also notice darkened LED tail lamps adding appeal to its rear end.

On the inside, the layout is more or less the same, however, there's new upholstery and equipment like sporty leather seats and a panoramic sunroof, amongst many other features.

Another highlight is its 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the brand's latest iDrive connectivity.

Do note, it is the higher M440i trim that features an 'M Sport' package. And it goes without saying, the buyers of this variant will benefit from the additional M-specific elements.

And it's a long list that includes an M steering wheel, some pre-set driving modes, M Sport seatbelts, 19-inch alloy wheels, M Sport performance brakes, and a rear spoiler.

The 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe will be available in a range of petrol and diesel engine options. And interestingly, all of the three petrol and two diesel trims will get mild-hybrid technology.

On the transmission front, the same eight-speed automatic gearbox is offered across variants, but the higher trims get the xDrive all-wheel-drive system as well.