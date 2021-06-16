New BS6 Force Gurkha teased; to be launched in India in Q3 2021

- Second-gen Force Gurkha was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

- The model will be powered by a BS6-compliant 89bhp 2.6-litre diesel engine

Force Motors showcased the second-generation Gurkha at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi last year. Since then, there have been multiple spottings of the model, revealing various details. Now, Force Motors has teased the BS6-compliant Gurkha ahead of its launch.

Force Motors has shared a teaser video of the new Gurkha on its social media channels, and the details say that the company has heard all its customer’s queries, and they will be answered soon. Additionally, another social media handle of the brand has confirmed that the new Gurkha will be launched in the next quarter, which is Q3 2021.

Last month, the 2021 Force Gurkha was leaked in a set of official images, confirming the features that would arrive with the production-ready model. Up-front, the model will receive a single slat grille with the Force Motors logo, circular LED DRLs, black bumper with fog lights, chunky wheel arches, fender-mounted turn indicators, black ORVMs, a snorkel, roof rack, tail-gate mounted spare wheel, vertically stacked tail lights, and new alloy wheels. A few other notable changes will include a new rear bumper with reflectors, a tow hook, and a high-mounted LED stop lamp.

The interiors of the new-gen Force Gurkha will be equipped with an all-black dashboard, a touchscreen infotainment system, A-pillar mounted grab rails, front power windows, a three-spoke steering wheel, and circular AC vents.

Powering the upcoming Force Gurkha will be a BS6-compliant 89bhp 2.6-litre diesel engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission. The model is also expected to get the 4x4 system. Upon launch, the 2021 Force Gurkha will rival the likes of the Mahindra Thar.