CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New BS6 Force Gurkha teased; to be launched in India in Q3 2021

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,806 Views
    New BS6 Force Gurkha teased; to be launched in India in Q3 2021

    - Second-gen Force Gurkha was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

    - The model will be powered by a BS6-compliant 89bhp 2.6-litre diesel engine

    Force Motors showcased the second-generation Gurkha at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi last year. Since then, there have been multiple spottings of the model, revealing various details. Now, Force Motors has teased the BS6-compliant Gurkha ahead of its launch.

    Front View

    Force Motors has shared a teaser video of the new Gurkha on its social media channels, and the details say that the company has heard all its customer’s queries, and they will be answered soon. Additionally, another social media handle of the brand has confirmed that the new Gurkha will be launched in the next quarter, which is Q3 2021.

    Front View

    Last month, the 2021 Force Gurkha was leaked in a set of official images, confirming the features that would arrive with the production-ready model. Up-front, the model will receive a single slat grille with the Force Motors logo, circular LED DRLs, black bumper with fog lights, chunky wheel arches, fender-mounted turn indicators, black ORVMs, a snorkel, roof rack, tail-gate mounted spare wheel, vertically stacked tail lights, and new alloy wheels. A few other notable changes will include a new rear bumper with reflectors, a tow hook, and a high-mounted LED stop lamp.

    Dashboard

    The interiors of the new-gen Force Gurkha will be equipped with an all-black dashboard, a touchscreen infotainment system, A-pillar mounted grab rails, front power windows, a three-spoke steering wheel, and circular AC vents.

    Powering the upcoming Force Gurkha will be a BS6-compliant 89bhp 2.6-litre diesel engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission. The model is also expected to get the 4x4 system. Upon launch, the 2021 Force Gurkha will rival the likes of the Mahindra Thar.

    Force Motors Gurkha BS6 Image
    Force Motors Gurkha BS6
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Kushaq India launch on 28 June
     Next 
    2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe - Now in pictures

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    McLaren GT

    McLaren GT

    ₹ 3.72 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

    ₹ 1.40 - 2.80 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 17th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New BS6 Force Gurkha teased; to be launched in India in Q3 2021