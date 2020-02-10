Volvo cars now comply with BS6 norms; prices unaffected until 31 March 2020

- All Volvo cars upgraded to BS6 norms

- No additional cost until 31 March 2020

Volvo cars in India are now BS6 compliant and there is no price hike till 31 March, 2020. Speaking on the occasion, Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India said, “The transition from BS4 to BS6 has been challenging, especially keeping in mind the industry’s performance in 2019. I am extremely proud of my team and our partners who have been relentless in making sure a smooth shift to BS6 well before the deadline. As a gesture to our customers owning an environment-friendly BS6 Volvo Car this financial year, we do not have any price increase for our BS6 certified cars till 31 March 2020”.

The current Volvo fleet in India includes the XC40, XC90, XC60, S90, S60 and the V90 Cross Country. The company will not pass on the additional cost of upgrading to BS6 norms to the customers,until the end of March 2020 which is the deadline to upgrade to the BS6 norms.