Volvo V90 Cross Country removed from official India website; discontinued?

Volvo India has discreetly removed the V90 Cross Country from the company’s official website, hinting that the model might have been discontinued in the country. The model was launched in India back in 2017 with a price tag of Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom, all India).

The Volvo V90 Cross Country was available in a single D5 Inscription variant, powered by a 2.0-litre Diesel engine that produced 235bhp and 480Nm of torque. This motor was paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Also on offer was an all-wheel-drive system and four drive modes including Eco, Comfort, Dynamic, and Rough Road.

Feature highlights of the Volvo V90 Cross Country included the signature Thor’s Hammer inspired headlamp design, beefy cladding across the body, LED tail lights, a variety of interior themes, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, sunroof, multi-zone climate control, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, HUD, and auto dimming IRVMs. The estate version of the V90 was equipped with safety features such as eight airbags, adaptive cruise control, emergency brake assist, park pilot, and Isofix child seat anchorage points.