CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo V90 Cross Country removed from official India website; discontinued?

    Volvo V90 Cross Country removed from official India website; discontinued?

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    323 Views
    Volvo V90 Cross Country removed from official India website; discontinued?

    - Volvo V90 Cross Country was launched in India in 2017

    - The model was powered by a 235bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine

    Volvo India has discreetly removed the V90 Cross Country from the company’s official website, hinting that the model might have been discontinued in the country. The model was launched in India back in 2017 with a price tag of Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom, all India).

    The Volvo V90 Cross Country was available in a single D5 Inscription variant, powered by a 2.0-litre Diesel engine that produced 235bhp and 480Nm of torque. This motor was paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Also on offer was an all-wheel-drive system and four drive modes including Eco, Comfort, Dynamic, and Rough Road.

    Feature highlights of the Volvo V90 Cross Country included the signature Thor’s Hammer inspired headlamp design, beefy cladding across the body, LED tail lights, a variety of interior themes, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, sunroof, multi-zone climate control, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, HUD, and auto dimming IRVMs. The estate version of the V90 was equipped with safety features such as eight airbags, adaptive cruise control, emergency brake assist, park pilot, and Isofix child seat anchorage points.

    Volvo V90 Cross Country Image
    Volvo V90 Cross Country
    ₹ 65.32 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Volvo
    • V90 Cross Country
    • Volvo V90 Cross Country
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Volvo V90 Cross Country Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 83.14 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 84.68 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 79.60 Lakh
    Pune₹ 81.93 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 78.00 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 79.32 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 78.66 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 74.14 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 73.43 Lakh
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC40

    Volvo XC40

    ₹ 39.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars