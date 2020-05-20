Please Tell Us Your City

Volvo to limit top speed of new cars to 180kmph

May 20, 2020, 04:11 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
586 Views
Volvo to limit top speed of new cars to 180kmph

Volvo has announced that every new car it makes will have a limited top speed of 180kmph. The Swedish carmaker has taken this measure globally as a part of its wider safety plan.

Volvo New S60 Exterior

It was last year when Volvo came up with a safety proposal with an intention of helping reduce road traffic deaths in its cars to zero. This speed limit of 180kmph was one of the key points and this measure will be rolled out hereon. It will be implemented across the carmaker's range of vehicles as and when new model year updates will be introduced. Prior to this decision, top speeds on Volvo vehicles ranged from 190kmph to 250kmph.

Volvo-S90

Speeding still is one of the most common reasons for fatalities and serious injuries in road accidents. Volvo envisions a future with zero traffic fatalities and wants to address this while upping the safety quotient in each of its car. As a result, it's also introducing its Care Key on all of its new car. It allows owners to set their own limitations on the vehicle’s top speed. This is particularly useful when lending the car to another family member or younger and less experienced drivers. Meanwhile, the carmaker also says it will introduce more features in future cars and continue its efforts to be the pioneer in safety.

Volvo New S60 Exterior
Popular Videos

2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale

2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale

688 Likes
113209 Views

