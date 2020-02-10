Please Tell Us Your City

BS6 Toyota Fortuner prices start at Rs 28.18 lakhs

February 10, 2020, 05:17 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
BS6 Toyota Fortuner prices start at Rs 28.18 lakhs

- BS6 Toyota Fortuner available with 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engine 

- Bookings for the model began last week

Toyota India has discreetly launched the BS6 emission compliant Fortuner, with prices starting at Rs 28.18 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The prices for the BS6 model remain unchanged when compared to the BS4-compliant Fortuner.

The BS6 Toyota Fortuner is available with a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre diesel engine. The former is capable of producing 164bhp and 245Nm of torque while the latter produces 174bhp and 450Nm of torque. The petrol mill and diesel mill are paired to a five-speed manual transmission and six-speed manual transmission respectively. Also on offer is a six-speed automatic gearbox for both the variants while the 4x4 trim is limited to the diesel variants.

Following are the variant wise prices for the BS6 Toyota Fortuner: 

Petrol:

Fortuner 4x2 MT: Rs 28.18 lakhs                                                    

Fortuner 4x2 AT: Rs 29.77 lakhs

Diesel:

Fortuner 4x2 MT: Rs 30.19 lakhs

Fortuner 4x2 AT: Rs 32.05 lakhs

Fortuner 4x4 MT: Rs 32.16 lakhs

Fortuner 4x4 AT: Rs 33.95 lakhs

