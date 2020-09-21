CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota GR Super Sport debuts at Le Mans

    Toyota GR Super Sport debuts at Le Mans

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    312 Views
    Toyota GR Super Sport debuts at Le Mans

    -         Did a lap around the Circuit de la Sarthe

    -         Based on Le Mans-winning TS050 hybrid race car

    Toyota Celica Right Side View

    Toyota is busy developing its upcoming halo under GR (Gazoo Racing). Currently called the GR Super Sport, an early development prototype of the hypercar draped in GR livery made its first public outing at the 2020 Le Man race. It also did a complete lap of the French race track, Circuit de la Sarthe, before the race was underway.

    Toyota Celica Front view

    Interestingly, the prototype which did the demonstration lap was a convertible. And it was driven by the former Toyota Gazoo racing driver, Alex Wurz. We first saw it as a concept back in 2018. But Toyota says it will be based on the two time Le Mans-winning hybrid race car. It’s the same race car which set the fastest lap record at the Le Mans in 2016, which it still holds.

    Toyota Celica Right Front Three Quarter

    Powertrain details of the GR Super Sport are still sketchy. But last year, it was reportedly making close to 985bhp from its twin-turbocharged hybrid V6. But since the LMH category regulations – in which Toyota plans to participate with a race-honed version of this car – are revised this year, it might be curbed to 670bhp. 

    Toyota Celica Right Front Three Quarter

    However, we could expect a higher output from the road-going version. With the engine on the rear axle and electric motors on the front, the production version will have four-wheel-drive as well. And it might tip the scale at around 1100 kilograms.

    Toyota Celica Right Rear Three Quarter

    Both the road-going and race car version of the GR Super Sport is expected to arrive as early as 2021. The Japanese giant might also participate in Le Mans with this new car next year.

    Toyota Celica Right Front Three Quarter
    • Toyota
    • GR Super Sport
    • Toyota GR
    • Gazoo Racing
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 28.68 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated price

    When to expect - 23rd September 2020
    All Upcoming Cars