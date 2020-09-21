Toyota GR Super Sport debuts at Le Mans

- Did a lap around the Circuit de la Sarthe

- Based on Le Mans-winning TS050 hybrid race car

Toyota is busy developing its upcoming halo under GR (Gazoo Racing). Currently called the GR Super Sport, an early development prototype of the hypercar draped in GR livery made its first public outing at the 2020 Le Man race. It also did a complete lap of the French race track, Circuit de la Sarthe, before the race was underway.

Interestingly, the prototype which did the demonstration lap was a convertible. And it was driven by the former Toyota Gazoo racing driver, Alex Wurz. We first saw it as a concept back in 2018. But Toyota says it will be based on the two time Le Mans-winning hybrid race car. It’s the same race car which set the fastest lap record at the Le Mans in 2016, which it still holds.

Powertrain details of the GR Super Sport are still sketchy. But last year, it was reportedly making close to 985bhp from its twin-turbocharged hybrid V6. But since the LMH category regulations – in which Toyota plans to participate with a race-honed version of this car – are revised this year, it might be curbed to 670bhp.

However, we could expect a higher output from the road-going version. With the engine on the rear axle and electric motors on the front, the production version will have four-wheel-drive as well. And it might tip the scale at around 1100 kilograms.

Both the road-going and race car version of the GR Super Sport is expected to arrive as early as 2021. The Japanese giant might also participate in Le Mans with this new car next year.