Skoda to bring in mid-sized sedan after Vision-IN

Skoda is going big for the Indian car market with its Vision-IN SUV that it showcased at the 2020 Auto. The concept car was a success and will be launched in production guise in Q2 of 2021 with a global debut in India in Q1 of 2021.

Now, the Czech automaker has hinted at the next step for the Indian market once the Vision-IN, expected to be called the Kliq in production form, has been launched. The automaker has said that it will bring in a mid-sized sedan for the Indian market. This sedan is expected to be a successor for the Rapid and will be Skoda’s player among the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, and the Volkswagen Vento.

Sedans have always been a strong point for the Czech automaker; in fact they have been a part of the company’s identity since its inception well over 100 years ago. Their most well-known models, the Superb and the Octavia are both successful sedans and were the first models for the Indian market when they came here in 2001.