Supreme Court announces conditional extension on BS4 vehicle deadline

- 10% of unsold BS4 stock will be allowed for sale 10 days after lockdown ends

- Ruling isn’t applicable for Delhi-NCR region, 31 March is their BS4 deadline

The Supreme Court of India has granted a conditional extension for the registration of BS4 vehicles in India. The deadline to register BS4 vehicles, has been extended from 31 March to 10 days post the end of the lockdown period. This period is expected to begin on 15 April until April 24.

Under another condition set by the Supreme Court, only 10% of the unsold BS4 stock will be allowed for sale. The ruling further stated that it is not applicable in the Delhi-NCR region, hence the BS4 deadline stands as 31 March but all vehicles sold before the aforementioned date have to be registered within 10 days.

The sale of BS4 vehicles was already impacted due to low market sentiment and more recently, the Coronavirus outbreak. It is estimated that about Rs 6,400 crore worth of BS4 inventory is unsold in India at the moment, details of which are available here.