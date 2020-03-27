Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki, Tata and Toyota offer Navratri discounts in March

Maruti Suzuki, Tata and Toyota offer Navratri discounts in March

March 27, 2020, 05:49 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
69320 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki, Tata and Toyota offer Navratri discounts in March

March 2020 has been one of the slowest selling months for automobile manufacturers in the country. A few car manufacturers have been struggling to clear the BS4 stocks ahead of the 31 March 2020 deadline, which has further been affected with complete lockdown in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the auspicious occasion of Navratri in the country, car dealerships in the country are attempting to revive sales with lucrative deals and offers in March 2020. The below mentioned offers are only available in select cities and will vary across regions. Interested buyers are requested to check with their local dealers to know more.

As part of the Navratri offer, the BS6 Tata Harrier is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. This offer is applicable on both manual and automatic diesel variants. Existing ICICI bank corporate account holders can avail 100 per cent on-road finance on loan tenure of seven years for the Altroz premium hatchback. However, to avail 100 per cent financing, the account holder needs to meet the following criteria - previous clean loan repayment history with 50 per cent of the tenure paid, CIBIL score of above 750, average bank balance and must also meet the verification norms. The Tiago BS6 attracts a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 each. The Tigor BS6 is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.   

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available with an additional cash discount of Rs 5,000 over the regular cash discount of Rs 20,000. To avail this additional cash discount, all bookings have to be made from 16 March to 24 March and billed before 31 March 2020. The dealers are providing an additional exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, while the Cooperative and Gramin bank employees can avail additional discount of Rs 5,000 under the corporate/shagun rural offer. Maruti Suzuki BS6 petrol variant is available with cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange benefit of Rs 25,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The BS6 Celerio is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,000. 

The Japanese car manufacturer Toyota is offering benefits worth Rs 35,000 for the BS6 Glanza. This includes exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and additional benefit of Rs 15,000 from finance through Toyota finance. The BS6 Yaris attracts total benefit of Rs 60,000, this includes – exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, corporate discount of Rs 20,000 and additional benefit of Rs 20,000 from Toyota finance.     

Due to the lockdown and availability of stocks across the dealerships in the country, the above mentioned offers and discounts are likely to differ in every region. The Supreme Court has extended the BS4 deadline by 10 days after the lockdown ends. The ruling also stated that no BS4 vehicle can be sold in Delhi NCR and the vehicles have to be registered within 10 days of sale.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Swift
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • baleno
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.63 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.08 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.21 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.64 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.88 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.4 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.75 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.41 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.32 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis- a car they say is made for ...

6422 Likes
1107519 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

234 Likes
192817 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in