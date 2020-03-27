Maruti Suzuki, Tata and Toyota offer Navratri discounts in March

March 2020 has been one of the slowest selling months for automobile manufacturers in the country. A few car manufacturers have been struggling to clear the BS4 stocks ahead of the 31 March 2020 deadline, which has further been affected with complete lockdown in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the auspicious occasion of Navratri in the country, car dealerships in the country are attempting to revive sales with lucrative deals and offers in March 2020. The below mentioned offers are only available in select cities and will vary across regions. Interested buyers are requested to check with their local dealers to know more.

As part of the Navratri offer, the BS6 Tata Harrier is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. This offer is applicable on both manual and automatic diesel variants. Existing ICICI bank corporate account holders can avail 100 per cent on-road finance on loan tenure of seven years for the Altroz premium hatchback. However, to avail 100 per cent financing, the account holder needs to meet the following criteria - previous clean loan repayment history with 50 per cent of the tenure paid, CIBIL score of above 750, average bank balance and must also meet the verification norms. The Tiago BS6 attracts a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 each. The Tigor BS6 is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available with an additional cash discount of Rs 5,000 over the regular cash discount of Rs 20,000. To avail this additional cash discount, all bookings have to be made from 16 March to 24 March and billed before 31 March 2020. The dealers are providing an additional exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, while the Cooperative and Gramin bank employees can avail additional discount of Rs 5,000 under the corporate/shagun rural offer. Maruti Suzuki BS6 petrol variant is available with cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange benefit of Rs 25,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The BS6 Celerio is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

The Japanese car manufacturer Toyota is offering benefits worth Rs 35,000 for the BS6 Glanza. This includes exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and additional benefit of Rs 15,000 from finance through Toyota finance. The BS6 Yaris attracts total benefit of Rs 60,000, this includes – exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, corporate discount of Rs 20,000 and additional benefit of Rs 20,000 from Toyota finance.

Due to the lockdown and availability of stocks across the dealerships in the country, the above mentioned offers and discounts are likely to differ in every region. The Supreme Court has extended the BS4 deadline by 10 days after the lockdown ends. The ruling also stated that no BS4 vehicle can be sold in Delhi NCR and the vehicles have to be registered within 10 days of sale.