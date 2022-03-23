CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda teases new ‘Modern Solid’ design language

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    11,233 Views
    Skoda teases new ‘Modern Solid’ design language

    - To debut in the second half of 2022

    - Likely to feature on an all-new electric SUV

    Skoda Auto along with the announcement of its financial results, has gone a step ahead and released the first teaser image of its new design language that will be called ‘Modern Solid’. The image released by the Czech carmaker showcases an SUV that partially teases the front fascia of the new design language. 

    The image reveals the front portion of the SUV that features a massive silver skid plate with vertical cut-outs. Going above, the SUV has a larger blanked-out grille flanked by headlamp clusters that also gets integrated vertically positioned DRLs. Then there’s a clean and flat windowline that merges into the upright C-pillar. Towards the rear, there is a glimpse of the sleek wraparound tail lamps. 

    According to Thomas Schäfer, CEO, Skoda Auto, “This is Škoda’s response to customers’ rapidly changing demands and one way that the Czech carmaker will align itself more closely with their lifestyles. “I can assure you: There will be a real wow moment – both for our customers and for our competition, too.” 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Ceat tyres launches colour tread-wear indicator tyres

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5010 Views
    5 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Popular Cars
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5010 Views
    5 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda teases new ‘Modern Solid’ design language