Skoda teases new ‘Modern Solid’ design language

- To debut in the second half of 2022

- Likely to feature on an all-new electric SUV

Skoda Auto along with the announcement of its financial results, has gone a step ahead and released the first teaser image of its new design language that will be called ‘Modern Solid’. The image released by the Czech carmaker showcases an SUV that partially teases the front fascia of the new design language.

The image reveals the front portion of the SUV that features a massive silver skid plate with vertical cut-outs. Going above, the SUV has a larger blanked-out grille flanked by headlamp clusters that also gets integrated vertically positioned DRLs. Then there’s a clean and flat windowline that merges into the upright C-pillar. Towards the rear, there is a glimpse of the sleek wraparound tail lamps.

According to Thomas Schäfer, CEO, Skoda Auto, “This is Škoda’s response to customers’ rapidly changing demands and one way that the Czech carmaker will align itself more closely with their lifestyles. “I can assure you: There will be a real wow moment – both for our customers and for our competition, too.”