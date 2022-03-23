CarWale
    Exicom marks 5,000 EV chargers installation milestone in India

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Electric mobility solution firm Exicom has achieved an important milestone by installing its 5,000th charger in India. This comprises around 3,600 AC and 1,400 DC chargers suitable for commercial and passenger vehicles. Furthermore, it has partnered with passenger EV makers such as Audi, MG, and Tata.

    Exicom has set up the charging infrastructure across 200 cities in 20 states. The 5,000 charging points are mainly installed at bus depots, public charging stations, residential areas, and even households to charge electric cars and buses. Apart from that, in November 2019, Exicom had joined hands with MG to re-utilise ZS EV batteries at the end of their lifecycle for non-automotive applications.

    The company makes Type-2 AC chargers with power output ranging from 3.3kW to 22kW for passenger EVs. Similarly, it produces CHAdeMo and CCS certified DC fast chargers for passenger vehicles with power outputs ranging between 30kW and 200kW.

    EV Car Wall Mounted Fast Charger

    Meanwhile, Exicom manufactures the chargers at its Gurugram facility in Haryana. The firm aims to build a new plant with three-times charger manufacturing capacity, for the Indian and international markets. In fact, it has already started exporting chargers to Southeast Asian nations.

    Commenting on the occasion, Anant Nahata, MD & CEO, Exicom Group, said, “We are immensely proud to achieve first of our many milestones in such a short span of time. Deployment of 5000 EV chargers across the country, is just a stepping stone towards achieving the bigger vision of supporting charging network for EVs in India with products that are future proof, reliable and are industry-leading in terms of performance.” 

    He added, “We are committed to invest in R&D to support innovation and maintain our technology leadership and provide charging options to all types of drivers including those in low-income communities.”

    Tata Nexon EV
