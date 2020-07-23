Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Enyaq iV all-electric SUV to be globally revealed on 1 September

Skoda Enyaq iV all-electric SUV to be globally revealed on 1 September

July 23, 2020, 02:30 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
52 Views
Write a comment
Skoda Enyaq iV all-electric SUV to be globally revealed on 1 September

- Skoda Enyaq iV is the company’s first electric SUV

- The vehicle will be available in various versions, including the sporty RS version 

Back in May, Skoda released the first official images of the Enyaq iV all-electric SUV. Based on the MEB platform, the Enyaq iV is Skoda’s first electric SUV. The vehicle will be available for customers in various versions, including a sporty RS version. At 4,648mm in length and 1,877mm wide, the electric Enyaq iV SUV is shorter in length than the Skoda Octavia and is as spacious as a Skoda Kodiaq.   

The ENYAQ iV is available with a choice of rear-wheel or four-wheel drive, three battery sizes and five power levels. The ENYAQ iV can be charged quickly, with a maximum capacity of 125kW. It has a range of up to 500 kilometres in the WLTP cycle, making this practical and ideal for everyday driving. To learn more about the five performance variants, click here

The Enyaq will be built at Skoda’s main plant in Mlada Boleslav alongside the Superb iV, Octavia RS iV and the Citigo iV and will be the first Skoda in a long time to be RWD but will also be offered with an AWD setup. As for the interior, the Skoda Enyaq iV will get an 13-inch touchscreen display and a massive 585-litre boot. 

Post launch, the Skoda Enyaq will compete against the likes of EV models from Volkswagen, Seat, Ford, Toyota, Kia and Hyundai.

  • Skoda Enyaq iV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

697 Likes
113966 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

5th Aug 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai New Elite i20Hyundai New Elite i20

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

7L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in