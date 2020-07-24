CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Ola enables over 1 crore meals to driver-partners’ families

    Ola enables over 1 crore meals to driver-partners’ families

    Authors Image

    Santosh Nair

    249 Views
    Ola enables over 1 crore meals to driver-partners’ families

    - Ola Foundation’s ‘Drive The Driver’ fund has so far helped over 55,000 families

    Ola has issued a statement detailing the impact of its ‘Drive The Driver’ fund, the efforts of which, have assisted driver-partners and their families during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

    The ‘Drive The Driver’ fund is driven by the Ola Foundation, (Ola’s social welfare arm), and was launched in March to help driver-partners and their families during these uncertain times. The intention behind the fund was to provide short-term and long-term assistance to the driver-community as they continue to recover from the economic impact of the crisis. 

    This fund impacted 55,918 families, enabling 9.3 million meals and aiding 843 medical emergencies across 25 cities. The contributions for this fund have come from the Ola Group, Bhavish Aggarwal (CEO), Ola employees, investors, as well as crowd-funding from citizens and other institutions. 

    Steering Wheel

    Utilising the contributions made to the fund, the Ola Foundation set up 200 locations across the country to distribute care packages with essentials comprising food staples that include rice, flour, and lentils - sufficient to feed a family of four, for two weeks. Prioritising the safety of every person involved in this undertaking, the Ola Foundation also put in place strict sanitisation guidelines to minimise the risk of COVID-19.

    • OLA
    • Ola enables over 1 crore meals to driver-partners’ families
    • Ola Foundation
    • Ola Foundation’s ‘Drive The Driver’ fund
    • Drive The Driver
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQC

    Mercedes-Benz EQC

    ₹ 75 - 80 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - July 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars