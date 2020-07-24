CarWale
    BMW X7 Black Shadow Edition revealed with sinister looks

    BMW X7 Black Shadow Edition revealed with sinister looks

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    BMW X7 Black Shadow Edition revealed with sinister looks

    -         Finished in BMW Individual’s Frozen Arctic Grey metallic paint finish scheme

    -         Limited to 500 units

    ‘Yes, Mr Wayne, it does come in black’! As you can see, the flagship X7 has undergone the BMW Individual treatment and looks menacing finished in the Frozen Arctic Grey paint scheme. Called the Shadow Edition, it is limited to just 500 units worldwide. And we hope and wish that a few of them do reach our shores.

    BMW X7 Right Front Three Quarter

    Getting into some details, the X7 Dark Shadow gets a contrast high-gloss shadow finish on the window surrounds, on the B- and C-pillars and on the exterior mirrors. Even the imposing kidney grille is done in black chrome along with the exhaust tips and roof rails. Another exclusive feature of the Dark Shadow is the 22-inch M-spec wheels with V-spoke design and a jet black matt finish.

    BMW X7 Dashboard

    For the cabin, the leather-wrapped steering wheel gets special detailing. Meanwhile, the BMW Individual Merino full leather upholstery gets specific two-tone night blue/black finish with contrasting seams. And the roofliner is night blue with Alcantara finish. Meanwhile, the instrument panel and the door’s armrests are covered with Nappa leather of the same finish. Black merino leather continues for the rest of the dash and seat backrest too. To break the monotony, aluminium inlays are present around the dash and on the centre console.

    BMW X7 left rear three quarter

    What’s more, the BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition can be had with ‘Urban Green’ and ‘Grigio Telesto’ metallic finish as well apart from the Frozen Arctic Grey finish that you see in the pictures. To be built at Spartanburg in the USA from August, the BMW X7 Black Shadow Edition can be configured with any powertrain options available for the flagship SUV. Since it takes a CBU route to India anyway, some Indian connoisseurs would happily ‘join the dark side’ to get the Black Shadow Edition.

    BMW X7 Rear view
    • BMW
    • BMW X7
    • X7
