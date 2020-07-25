Toyota contemplating on reintroducing the Land Cruiser brand in India

- The Land Cruiser brand will be retained in India

- Expected to get BS6 compliant new six-cylinder engine

Toyota sold the iconic SUV, the Land Cruiser as well as the Land Cruiser Prado in India. The company had discontinued both the SUVs owing to BS6 compliance norms. As revealed to the media, Toyota will relaunch the Land Cruiser brand in India with a BS6 compliant engine option. It is believed that the 2021 Land Cruiser will get a new six-cylinder engine.

Back in June, spy images revealed a fleet of new Toyota Land Cruiser facelifts waiting for dispatch at a Japanese port. It is believed that the updated lot, popularly referred to as the ship of the desert, was being shipped to the Gulf market. The 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser is likely to be the last update for the current generation model and is expected to be called the ‘Final Edition’. The updated model might be introduced in the global market by the end of this year or early next year.

As seen in spy shots, the updated model gets mild cosmetic updates in the form of redesigned chrome grille, dual-tone front bumper with chrome inserts and twin-pod headlamps. As for the interior, the new model is expected to get an updated touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. The SUV is also expected to get wireless charging and driver assistance system.

Mechanically, the new in-line six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is expected to replace the 4.5-litre V8 engine. Additionally, the SUV might also be offered with a hybrid engine option.

Source - CaB

Photo Source - AD