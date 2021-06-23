CarWale
    New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet begins testing

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Next-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet could arrive next year

    - The model is expected to be offered with a range of petrol and diesel engines

    Contrary to previous reports, Mercedes-Benz has commenced testing the new-gen C-Class in the Cabriolet format, as is evident from the photos seen here. This particular test-mule was spotted on public roads in Germany.

    Currently in its pre-production stage, we expect the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet to debut sometime next year. Seen in the images are a few noteworthy details, such as the fabric soft-top, door-mounted ORVMs, and pre-production tail lights.

    Under the hood, the next-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, which will also be internally known as the W206, is expected to arrive with a set of petrol and diesel engines, while the possibility of an AMG version cannot be ruled out at the moment either.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
    ₹ 68.68 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
