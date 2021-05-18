Mercedes-Benz C-Class prices hiked by Rs 3.14 lakh; C300d AMG Line delisted

- C300d AMG Line now unavailable

- C-Class Cabriolet receives the highest price hike

Mercedes-Benz India has revised the prices of the C-Class sedan. The German carmaker offers the C-Class in three trims – C200 Progressive, C220d Progressive, and the top-spec C300d AMG Line. While the former two receive a substantial price increase, the potent C300d AMG Line is now delisted from the brand’s India website.

The C200 Progressive trim, powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine is now expensive by Rs 59,863. The gasoline motor puts out 201bhp and 300Nm of peak torque and is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The C220d Progressive variant is now dearer by Rs 59,237 and is plonked by a 2.0-litre oil burner making 192bhp and 400Nm of torque. The discontinued, C300d was the most powerful of the lot with a 2.0-litre diesel engine belting out 245bhp and 370Nm of torque.

Mercedes has also escalated the prices of the C-Class Cabriolet. Available in a single, top of the line C300 variant, the convertible gets a price escalation of Rs 3.14 lakh. The Cabriolet is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 258bhp and 370Nm of torque with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

The C-Class is long due for an update as the competition has now moved ahead with the Audi and Volvo already bringing in the latest versions of the A4 and the S60, respectively.