New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio unveiled

- Cars now get new components and wide range of new technology

- Also get a bunch of new features bringing the cars up to date

Alfa Romeo has just gone ahead and updated two of its most high performance vehicles, the Giulia and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. The most important additions come in the form of a wide range of technology, connectivity and safety upgrades.

The on-board technology includes an all-new infotainment system with 8.8-inch central touchscreen display, featuring connected services and a new interface design. Other exclusive new features on the Quadrifoglio include Performance Pages, specific screens for the driver to view vehicle status in real time – from the temperatures of the main mechanical components to torque delivery, turbo pressure and power used in real time, as well as digital chronometers to measure acceleration and maximum speed performance levels. New features on the exteriors of the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio include new LED rear light clusters with dark lens and a new glossy black finish on the front trilobe and rear badges. The Stelvio features Brand new 21-inch wheel wheels, exclusive to the Quadrifoglio version.

The MY2020, the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio also get new ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), developed in conjunction with Bosch for level 2 autonomous driving, leaving the pleasure of sitting behind the wheel intact, only intervening to ensure total safety and increase comfort in heavy traffic or on longer trips. Then there is Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blindspot Assist, Active Cruise Control and more.

Performance-wise, both the cars retain the 510-hp 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo engine along with Alfa Active Torque Vectoring system, assisted in the Stelvio Quadrifoglio by the innovative Q4 all-wheel-drive system.