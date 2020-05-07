Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio unveiled

New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio unveiled

May 07, 2020, 09:36 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
300 Views
Write a comment
New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio unveiled

- Cars now get new components and wide range of new technology 

- Also get a bunch of new features bringing the cars up to date 

Alfa Romeo has just gone ahead and updated two of its most high performance vehicles, the Giulia and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. The most important additions come in the form of a wide range of technology, connectivity and safety upgrades.

The on-board technology includes an all-new infotainment system with 8.8-inch central touchscreen display, featuring connected services and a new interface design. Other exclusive new features on the Quadrifoglio include Performance Pages, specific screens for the driver to view vehicle status in real time – from the temperatures of the main mechanical components to torque delivery, turbo pressure and power used in real time, as well as digital chronometers to measure acceleration and maximum speed performance levels. New features on the exteriors of the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio include new LED rear light clusters with dark lens and a new glossy black finish on the front trilobe and rear badges. The Stelvio features Brand new 21-inch wheel wheels, exclusive to the Quadrifoglio version. 

The MY2020, the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio also get new ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), developed in conjunction with Bosch for level 2 autonomous driving, leaving the pleasure of sitting behind the wheel intact, only intervening to ensure total safety and increase comfort in heavy traffic or on longer trips. Then there is Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blindspot Assist, Active Cruise Control and more. 

Performance-wise, both the cars retain the 510-hp 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo engine along with Alfa Active Torque Vectoring system, assisted in the Stelvio Quadrifoglio by the innovative Q4 all-wheel-drive system. 

  • Alfa Romeo
  • Alfa Romeo Stelvio
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

688 Likes
113058 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

BMW 8 SeriesBMW 8 Series

8th May 2020

1.05Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in