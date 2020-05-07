Baojun RC-5 coupe sedan breaks cover in China

- Will be positioned below the Baojun RC-6

- Expected to launch in China this summer

- Will rival the Skoda Octavia and Honda Civic

Chinese carmaker Baojun, under its new image recover strategy, is working on all-new models and new-generation versions of its existing nameplates. The Baojun RC-5 you see here, is a part of this strategy. And it has been previewed in China.

The RC-5 is a relatively compact liftback sedan that will be positioned below the Baojun RC-6. The latter debuted in India at the Auto Expo 2020 as the MG RC6. The design, however, is a combination of the RS-3, RS-5 and the Baojun RM-5 MPV. In essence, it gets a split-headlamps setup with horizontal LED DRLs up top, and the main headlights placed lower on the bumper. With a profile identical to the RC-6 and a clean rear design, the Baojun RC-5 sure is a unique prospect.

Baojun is yet to reveal the car's interiors, and the feature-set is under wraps too. In terms of size, the Baojun RC-5 is 4,650mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,700mm. This puts it bang in the territory of executive sedans like the Skoda Octavia, Honda Civic and the Hyundai Elantra. The coupe sedan is 1,806mm wide and 1,458mm tall.

The engine lineup will include two 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol units. These will consist a 98bhp naturally-aspirated motor and a 145bhp turbocharged unit. Both the motors are coupled to six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Baojun is expected to launch the RC-5 in China this summer. The Chinese carmaker doesn't have any plans to launch this sedan in other markets.