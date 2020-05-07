Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Baojun RC-5 coupe sedan breaks cover in China

Baojun RC-5 coupe sedan breaks cover in China

May 07, 2020, 10:30 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
351 Views
Write a comment
Baojun RC-5 coupe sedan breaks cover in China

- Will be positioned below the Baojun RC-6

- Expected to launch in China this summer

- Will rival the Skoda Octavia and Honda Civic

Chinese carmaker Baojun, under its new image recover strategy, is working on all-new models and new-generation versions of its existing nameplates. The Baojun RC-5 you see here, is a part of this strategy. And it has been previewed in China.

The RC-5 is a relatively compact liftback sedan that will be positioned below the Baojun RC-6. The latter debuted in India at the Auto Expo 2020 as the MG RC6. The design, however, is a combination of the RS-3, RS-5 and the Baojun RM-5 MPV. In essence, it gets a split-headlamps setup with horizontal LED DRLs up top, and the main headlights placed lower on the bumper. With a profile identical to the RC-6 and a clean rear design, the Baojun RC-5 sure is a unique prospect.

MG Hector Exterior

Baojun is yet to reveal the car's interiors, and the feature-set is under wraps too. In terms of size, the Baojun RC-5 is 4,650mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,700mm. This puts it bang in the territory of executive sedans like the Skoda Octavia, Honda Civic and the Hyundai Elantra. The coupe sedan is 1,806mm wide and 1,458mm tall.

The engine lineup will include two 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol units. These will consist a 98bhp naturally-aspirated motor and a 145bhp turbocharged unit. Both the motors are coupled to six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

MG Hector Exterior

Baojun is expected to launch the RC-5 in China this summer. The Chinese carmaker doesn't have any plans to launch this sedan in other markets.

  • MG
  • MG Hector
  • Hector
  • Baojun RC-5
  • RC-5
  • Baojun
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

MG Hector Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 15.07 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.93 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 14.88 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 15.02 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.35 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 14.21 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 15.45 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 14.24 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 14.21 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

86 Likes
143237 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

369 Likes
182224 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

BMW 8 SeriesBMW 8 Series

8th May 2020

1.05Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in