Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-Benz and NVIDIA to team up for automated driving functions

Mercedes-Benz and NVIDIA to team up for automated driving functions

June 24, 2020, 10:49 PM IST by Santosh Nair
306 Views
Write a comment
Mercedes-Benz and NVIDIA to team up for automated driving functions

- The two companies aim for the most sophisticated computing architecture ever deployed in an automobile

Mercedes-Benz and NVIDIA, the global leader in accelerated computing, plan to enter into a cooperation to create a revolutionary in-vehicle computing system and AI computing infrastructure. 

Starting in 2024, this will be rolled-out across the fleet of next-generation Mercedes-Benz vehicles, enabling them with upgradable automated driving functions. The new software-defined architecture will be built on the NVIDIA DRIVETM platform, and will be standard in Mercedes-Benz’ next-generation fleet. This will enable state-of-the-art automated driving functionalities. 

A primary feature will be the ability to automate driving on regular routes, from address-to-address. In addition, there will be numerous future safety and convenience applications. Customers will be able to purchase and add capabilities, software applications and subscription services through over-the-air software updates during the life of the car.

Left Front Three Quarter

Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, said, “We are excited to work with Mercedes-Benz. It’s the perfect partner for us given its long record of innovation and our strong technical relationship. It’s clear from our extensive discussions with Mercedes, that we share a common vision of the automobile of the future. Together, we’re going to revolutionize the car ownership experience, making the vehicle software programmable, and continuously upgradeable via over-the-air updates. Every future Mercedes-Benz with the NVIDIA DRIVE system will come with a team of expert AI and software engineers continuously developing, refining and enhancing the car over its lifetime.”

Right Front Three Quarter
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Mercedes-Benz and NVIDIA
  • Mercedes-Benz and NVIDIA to team up for automated driving functions
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

10 Questions | Managing Director and CEO Mercedes-Benz India Martin Schwenk | CarWale CXO Interview

10 Questions | Managing Director and CEO Mercedes-Benz India Martin Schwenk | CarWale CXO Interview

In this episode, Vikrant Singh talks to the Managi ...

13 Likes
826 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

564 Likes
48910 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in