Mercedes-Benz and NVIDIA to team up for automated driving functions

- The two companies aim for the most sophisticated computing architecture ever deployed in an automobile

Mercedes-Benz and NVIDIA, the global leader in accelerated computing, plan to enter into a cooperation to create a revolutionary in-vehicle computing system and AI computing infrastructure.

Starting in 2024, this will be rolled-out across the fleet of next-generation Mercedes-Benz vehicles, enabling them with upgradable automated driving functions. The new software-defined architecture will be built on the NVIDIA DRIVETM platform, and will be standard in Mercedes-Benz’ next-generation fleet. This will enable state-of-the-art automated driving functionalities.

A primary feature will be the ability to automate driving on regular routes, from address-to-address. In addition, there will be numerous future safety and convenience applications. Customers will be able to purchase and add capabilities, software applications and subscription services through over-the-air software updates during the life of the car.

Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, said, “We are excited to work with Mercedes-Benz. It’s the perfect partner for us given its long record of innovation and our strong technical relationship. It’s clear from our extensive discussions with Mercedes, that we share a common vision of the automobile of the future. Together, we’re going to revolutionize the car ownership experience, making the vehicle software programmable, and continuously upgradeable via over-the-air updates. Every future Mercedes-Benz with the NVIDIA DRIVE system will come with a team of expert AI and software engineers continuously developing, refining and enhancing the car over its lifetime.”