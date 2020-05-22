Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol bookings open; India launch soon

May 22, 2020, 06:45 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
14954 Views
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol bookings open; India launch soon

- BS6 S-Cross petrol to be launched soon

- Will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor

- A four-speed torque converter automatic will be optional

Maruti Suzuki seems to have commenced unofficial bookings for BS6 S-Cross petrol version. A few dealerships we spoke to in Mumbai corroborated this development.

Sources also revealed that the launch is around the corner, without specifying any dates. Reports claim that Maruti Suzuki will offer the S-Cross petrol in three trims, but we are yet to confirm this. The BS6 S-Cross debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Powering the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will be a BS6 1.5-litre K15B petrol motor that makes 103.5bhp and 138Nm of peak torque. It will be coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed torque converter automatic from AISIN. The motor will benefit from Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid technology, which improves fuel-efficiency.

Besides the change in mechanicals, the BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross won't receive any updates to its exteriors or interiors. The crossover will compete against the petrol versions of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and the Renault Duster.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol
  • S-Cross Petrol
