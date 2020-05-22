Ford Bronco four-door and sport spied testing

-New small SUV from Ford to be launched in 2021

-Revival of the Bronco nameplate after 24 years

The new generation Ford Bronco, due for a launch in 2021, has been spotted on two separate occasions and in two different versions. The two-door model according to our spy photographers is the sport version and has been spotted with three different styles of the grille while the four door model is expected to have a more standard design and will spawn a majority of the Bronco’s range.

Bronco Sport

It’s expected to be the sportier version with more powerful engines as compared to the standard car and will accordingly also have sporty design cues. The highlights of these images of course areis the three different grille designs for the car on three different test mules. They will be chrome grilles and are expected to be called Modern, Classic and Custom keeping in line with the long heritage of the Bronco.

However, all three versions of the car sport the same headlight design indicating that it is one of the signature elements of the SUV. Of course, thanks to multiple spy images and leaked photos, we already know what the interior and exterior design of this new generation Bronco will look like when the car is launched next year.

Four-door Bronco

The highlight of spotting this test car is the shape of the roofline as well as the fact that it is expected to spawn a three-row version as well. This four-door model is expected to be the mainstay of the Bronco range and sports all the conventional SUV traits like flared wheel arches, square roofline and high bonnet.

The design of the alloy wheels and lack of roof rack indicate that it could be a mid-level version of the SUV.