Lego brings out brilliant Fast and Furious Dodge Charger

- This is a highly detailed 1970 Dodge Charger - Even gets a wheelie stand to replicate the movie

Building Lego projects has to be the ultimate way to bide your time especially during a lock down. While Lego has some pretty interesting cars to build this latest one is indeed special. Lego’s latest is a 1970 Dodge Charger belonging to nine other than Dominic Toretto of the fast and Furious fame.

The completed car measures 15 inches long and features numerous intricate details thank to the kit's generous block count of 1,077 pieces. We're talking moving pistons, wishbone suspension, steering system and supercharger for the V-8. There are even nitro bottles in the trunk and a stand to make the car look like it's doing a wheelie, just like it did in the original 2001 film.

The menacing black Charger has made an appearance in four of the eight Fast and Furious movies and will be making a fifth appearance in the next installment, F9 which is set to hit theaters in April 2021. Lego’s new Technic Kit deliveries start from April 27th and will cost north of Rs. 10,000 once it lands at the nearest Hamley’s store in India.