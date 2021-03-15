CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia EV6 exterior and interior images revealed ahead of official launch

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,660 Views
    Kia EV6 exterior and interior images revealed ahead of official launch

    - It is the brand’s first pure electric vehicle

    - Will be unveiled globally in the coming weeks

    Kia’s first pure-electric vehicle is slated to be unveiled globally later this month. Ahead of the official unveil, the South Korean carmaker has revealed the exterior and interior images of the EV. The crossover follows the brand’s new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy that will be carried forward for all future EVs.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The EV6 is built of the new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) developed exclusively for the battery electric vehicles. Up front, the sculpted bonnet slopes down featuring a low nose flanked by LED headlamps including a ‘sequential’ dynamic light pattern. The lower portion houses massive air inlets which channelise the airflow under the car’s flat floor for improved aerodynamics. 

    Dashboard

    On the side, the slightly sloping roofline and the black insert at the C-pillar give the EV6 a crossover look. A thick silver stripe running below the doors kinking towards the rear wheel arches lends a feeling of continuity to the LED taillamps on the rear fender. The doors get flush-fitting handles and the crease around the wheel arches adds muscular appeal to the crossover. The eye-catching bit on the rear is the LED taillamp which flows seamlessly across the boot line all the way to the fenders. The roof-mounted spoiler and a bar of silver insert completes the overall look of the EV6. 

    Dashboard

    Coming to the cabin, the dashboard is dominated by the dual-screen setup. The aircon vents and controls are placed a few inches lower while the centre console holds the storage and drive-mode selector. The two-spoke steering wheel is also finished in dual-tone to match the upholstery. The seat fabric and plastic used in the cabin are made using recycled materials. Kia has not revealed the battery and power figures of the EV6 and we expect it to come to light in the coming weeks.

    • Kia
    • Kia EV6
    • EV6
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Nissan Kicks attracts offers up to Rs 95,000 in March 2021
     Next 
    2022 Honda Civic leaked in production form

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Land Rover New Defender

    Land Rover New Defender

    ₹ 73.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift

    ₹ 60.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 16th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia EV6 exterior and interior images revealed ahead of official launch