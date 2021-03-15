Kia EV6 exterior and interior images revealed ahead of official launch

- It is the brand’s first pure electric vehicle

- Will be unveiled globally in the coming weeks

Kia’s first pure-electric vehicle is slated to be unveiled globally later this month. Ahead of the official unveil, the South Korean carmaker has revealed the exterior and interior images of the EV. The crossover follows the brand’s new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy that will be carried forward for all future EVs.

The EV6 is built of the new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) developed exclusively for the battery electric vehicles. Up front, the sculpted bonnet slopes down featuring a low nose flanked by LED headlamps including a ‘sequential’ dynamic light pattern. The lower portion houses massive air inlets which channelise the airflow under the car’s flat floor for improved aerodynamics.

On the side, the slightly sloping roofline and the black insert at the C-pillar give the EV6 a crossover look. A thick silver stripe running below the doors kinking towards the rear wheel arches lends a feeling of continuity to the LED taillamps on the rear fender. The doors get flush-fitting handles and the crease around the wheel arches adds muscular appeal to the crossover. The eye-catching bit on the rear is the LED taillamp which flows seamlessly across the boot line all the way to the fenders. The roof-mounted spoiler and a bar of silver insert completes the overall look of the EV6.

Coming to the cabin, the dashboard is dominated by the dual-screen setup. The aircon vents and controls are placed a few inches lower while the centre console holds the storage and drive-mode selector. The two-spoke steering wheel is also finished in dual-tone to match the upholstery. The seat fabric and plastic used in the cabin are made using recycled materials. Kia has not revealed the battery and power figures of the EV6 and we expect it to come to light in the coming weeks.