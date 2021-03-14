2022 Honda Civic leaked in production form

Back in November 2020, Honda revealed the next-generation Civic in prototype form. The car has now been leaked in near-production form ahead of its global launch later this year.

As is apparent from the leaked images, the 2022 Honda Civic will be largely similar to the prototype showcased last year. The 11th generation Civic features an understated styling with clean straight-lines and is devoid of any unnecessary drama.

Honda is initially expected to introduce the sedan body-style, which will be followed by the Civic hatchback, the hotter Civic Type-R variant and the Si version. Honda is tight-lipped about the Civic's mechanicals. That said, we can expect the new-gen Civic to get the same engines as the existing model.

The 2022 Honda Civic is expected to go on sale in global markets in the later half of the year. As for the Indian market, we don't expect Honda launch the Civic here as the Japanese carmaker recently pulled the plug on the 10th generation Civic in India.