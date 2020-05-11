JK Tyre partially resumes operations in India

- Commences production at its manufacturing plants in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand

- Rest of the company’s manufacturing plants will resume operation in due course

JK Tyre has announced partial resumption of operations after adhering to the guidelines issued by the Government of India, and the respective state governments where its offices and plants are located.

As a part of this, the company has commenced production in a graded manner at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kankroli (Rajasthan) and Laksar (Uttarakhand). It has also resumed operations at its global Research and Development hub at Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence in Mysore, Karnataka.

All the facilities will not only function with restricted manpower, but also stringent precautionary measures to ensure safety, sanitisation and social distancing. All remaining employees across corporate/sales offices, and other plants will continue to work from home until further notice.

Having said that, the rest of JK Tyre’s manufacturing plants in India and Mexico are been prepped-up to resume operations soon. Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and MD, JK Tyre, said, commented, “As a nation, we are passing through a challenging phase, yet it is imperative that we take small, but significant steps in our endeavour to achieve the right balance again. We have worked out a thorough and stringent roadmap that’s not only aligned with the protocols of the authorities, but goes a step further in ensuring access to a safe workplace. We are optimistic that the economy and business ecosystem will gradually proceed towards recovery in the coming months.”

