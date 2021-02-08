Jehan Daruvala and Kush Maini finishes Round 3 on a high; Mumbai Falcon takes second position

After an impressive performance in their debut run for Mumbai Falcons, Jehan Daruvala has finished Round 3 of Formula 3 Asian Championship on a glorious note. The 22-year-old Mumbai boy won Race 3 and took the second position in the previous two races over four days of racing which helped him climb back to the second position in the overall standing. As a result, Mumbai Falcons now stand in the second place in the Team Standing.

Every racer is allowed two sets of tyres per weekend and the up and coming racing sensation smartly held back his fresh set of tyres for the last race. He also made the most of his pole advantage that he had won during the qualifying rounds on Saturday. After an excellent start from pole, he led into the first corner while China’s Guanyu Zhou, starting second, followed Jehan while the two Frenchmen behind them were almost side by side. Isack Hadjar, starting from fourth, however, managed to overtake Championship leader Pierre-Louis Chovet to climb into the third position. Zhou soon posed a challenge to Jehan as he came right beside him, but couldn’t get past. The Indian held his nerve and soon settled into a good rhythm. With a series of quick laps, he managed to open up a small gap on Zhou. But a brief safety car period neutralised Jehan’s lead. Nonetheless, good restart and consistent performance cemented his lead winning the third race ahead of Zhou, while Hadjar finished third.

Meanwhile, Kush Maini also had a good race. Kush quickly gained two positions right from the start and was involved in a thrilling battle with Lorenzo Fluxa. Fluxa tried overtaking Kush for most of the race but the Formula 4 racer fought a defensive race to keep Fluxa at bay and finished eighth. The grid for Race 2 was based on the fastest lap from Race 1. So Kush Maini started tenth and soon made up a couple of places. He made an incredible move to dive down the inside of Williams F1 Junior Driver, Roy Nissany. He somehow made it stick and got ahead of Nissany with the duo banging wheels on more than one occasion. The Indian, however, held on and eventually Nissany had a separate incident and retired. Kush climbed up to eventually finish seventh.

Round 4 will take place next weekend at the Dubai Autodrome.