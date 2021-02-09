CarWale
    Datsun announces discounts up to Rs 40,000 in February 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    14,606 Views
    Datsun announces discounts up to Rs 40,000 in February 2021

    - Datsun GO and GO+ being offered with discounts up to Rs 40,000

    - Datsun redi-Go attracts benefits up to Rs 34,000

    Datsun India has announced discount benefits on the entire range of models in the month of February. These can be availed by the potential customers in the form of cash and exchange offers on the redi-Go, GO, and the GO+.

    For those who are planning to buy the redi-GO, the car can be purchased with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each. Additionally, Datsun is also offering a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 (Pillars of India & Medical professionals).

    The Datsun GO and GO+ are available for exchange and cash discount of Rs 20,000 each. These models do not attract any corporate discounts. Also, all the mentioned benefits are applicable only till 26 February, 2021. The offers may vary across variants and dealerships. Exchange benefit can be opted only at NIC enabled showrooms.

    The redi-GO can be had with a choice of two petrol engines. The 0.8-litre develops 54bhp and 72Nm torque while the bigger 1.0-litre motor produces 67bhp and 91Nm of peak torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard while a five-speed AMT is limited only with the 1.0-litre engine.

    The Datsun GO and GO+ share the same 1.2-litre petrol engine which has an output of 67bhp and 104Nm of torque. The transmission options available are a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit. 

