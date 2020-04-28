Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • European car manufacturers resume production

European car manufacturers resume production

April 28, 2020, 01:44 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
22 Views
Be the first to comment
European car manufacturers resume production

A majority of European car manufacturers have resumed production with the relaxation in the Coronavirus lockdown rules. Volkswagen is one of them and it is celebrating the reopening of its biggest plant, in Wolfsburg, Germany, by projecting a cartoon of a Volkswagen logo squashing Coronaviruses. 

The facilities in Europe have reportedly changed work patterns, to incorporate more rigorous hygiene and cleaning intervals as well as more generous spacing between workers. Speaking on the occasion, Bernd Osterloh, Volkswagen works council chief said, “The German auto industry is back. We at Volkswagen have used the five-week pause to prepare ourselves for restarting production.”

Starting today, BMW has also gradually started its engine manufacturing units. Depending on the market demand, the company wants to reopen its British plant in Goodwood and its Spartanburg, South Carolina facility on 4 May, followed by Dingolfing, Germany and San Luis Potosi in Mexico on 11 May. Other plants in Leipzig, Regensburg, and Rosslyn South Africa will be opened after 18 May, starting with a one-shift system. The workers are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The seating order on BMW factory buses has also been changed, as has the process for entering and exiting the bus. BMW further adds that the workers need to come to the plant wearing their factory clothes, to avoid time spent in changing rooms, and the designated pathways in the plant have been altered to ensure there is ‘one-way’ traffic only. 

The Mercedes-Benz facilities in Sindelfingen and Bremen are also reportedly making preparations to ramp up the production. Unlike Italy and Spain, Germany never banned car production, though factories came to a standstill after authorities restricted the movement of people and ordered the closure of car dealerships, hitting demand.

FiatChrysler has opened its Sevel plant in central Italy and plans to resume production at a rate between 70 per cent – 80 per cent. In France, Toyota recently restarted an assembly plant in Valenciennes, while Renault began producing engines at its factory in Cleon, west of Paris. It will be followed by Renault's Flins plant, west of Paris, where only 25 per cent of the workforce is due to resume work. 

Volvo Cars has recently reopened its Torslanda factory after overhauling its production processes. Speaking to media, Hakan Samuelsson, Volvo cars Chief Executive, said, “The economy has come to a halt in Europe. A vaccine will take a long time. It is important to restart in a safe way. Hopefully we can contribute to a normalization.”

Source

  • Volkswagen
  • Volvo
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

So what’s there to know about the Volkswagen Pa ...

2588 Likes
239583 Views

Volkswagen T-Roc Launch | A Jeep Compass Rival In Chic Clothing | CarWale

Volkswagen T-Roc Launch | A Jeep Compass Rival In Chic Clothing | CarWale

Volkswagen has launched the T-Roc at Rs 19.99 lakh ...

797 Likes
76489 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in