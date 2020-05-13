Coronavirus pandemic: JK Tyres launches Total Control hand sanitisers

- Total Control hand sanitiser will be available for the entire ecosystem including dealers

- The sanitiser was developed at the brand’s global tech centre in Mysuru

JK Tyre and Industries has begun production of hand sanitisers under the brand ‘Total Control Hand Sanitisers’. The company has developed this sanitiser at The Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence, its global tech centre in Mysuru.

The hand sanitiser was made as per the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation, and all the necessary approvals and licenses were acquired within a time period of eight days. The company has undertaken the production of the sanitiser at Jay Kay Gram, Kankroli Plant, Rajasthan. In addition to contributing to the relief efforts of the company through distribution in local communities, the sanitiser is also being made available to the entire ecosystem, such as the dealer network and channel partners.

Speaking on the occasion, Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, JK Tyre and Industries, said, “The JK Tyre Total Control Hand Sanitiser is our latest contribution towards ongoing relief measures of the government in countering the pandemic. This sanitiser has been developed and produced strictly in accordance with the standards. We will continue with our efforts to fight this pandemic.”