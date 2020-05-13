Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus pandemic: JK Tyres launches Total Control hand sanitisers

Coronavirus pandemic: JK Tyres launches Total Control hand sanitisers

May 13, 2020, 04:19 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
258 Views
Write a comment
Coronavirus pandemic: JK Tyres launches Total Control hand sanitisers

- Total Control hand sanitiser will be available for the entire ecosystem including dealers

- The sanitiser was developed at the brand’s global tech centre in Mysuru

JK Tyre and Industries has begun production of hand sanitisers under the brand ‘Total Control Hand Sanitisers’. The company has developed this sanitiser at The Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence, its global tech centre in Mysuru.

Exterior

The hand sanitiser was made as per the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation, and all the necessary approvals and licenses were acquired within a time period of eight days. The company has undertaken the production of the sanitiser at Jay Kay Gram, Kankroli Plant, Rajasthan. In addition to contributing to the relief efforts of the company through distribution in local communities, the sanitiser is also being made available to the entire ecosystem, such as the dealer network and channel partners. 

Speaking on the occasion, Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, JK Tyre and Industries, said, “The JK Tyre Total Control Hand Sanitiser is our latest contribution towards ongoing relief measures of the government in countering the pandemic. This sanitiser has been developed and produced strictly in accordance with the standards. We will continue with our efforts to fight this pandemic.”

  • JK Tyres
  • Coronavirus
  • Coronavirus pandemic
  • Total Control sanitisers
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

688 Likes
113137 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in