Tata Motors announces offers for healthcare workers

May 13, 2020, 05:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Tata Motors announces offers for healthcare workers

- Tata Motors offering benefits of up to Rs 45,000 across the model range

- There are no offers for the Tata Altroz

Tata Motors is offering a range of discounts on its current model range in India. The company has rolled out special offers for healthcare workers. The brand has revealed that customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 45,000.

The models from Tata Motors available under the scheme include the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Harrier. The offer, which is valid until 31 May, does not include the Altroz. Prices for the Tiago and Tigor start at Rs 4.60 lakh and Rs 5.75 lakh respectively. The Nexon is priced starting at Rs 6.95 lakh while the Harrier range begins at a price tag of Rs 13.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Tata Harrier Exterior

Last week, Tata Motors shared details and tips on how to keep your car safe during the lockdown, details of which are available here. The company also launched the ‘Click to Drive’ online sales experience, additional details of which can be read here.

