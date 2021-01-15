Aston Martin DBX launched in India; priced at Rs 3.82 crore

- First SUV from the British marque

- Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

After the international launch of the DBX, Aston Martin has finally landed the super SUV on the Indian roads. The price for the DBX starts at Rs 3.83 crore (ex-showroom). The DBX is the first performance SUV launch of the year and is indeed an exuberant one.

The DBX is a full-size five-seat SUV which measures just over five metres at 5,039mm. Up front, the face sports a clamshell bonnet with dual air vents and the familiar DB front grille. The lower portion of the bumper houses the air ducts surrounded by LED DRLs. The side profile of the DBX looks stunning with the chrome stripes running parallel to the roofline over the frameless doors with flush fit handles. It sits on a massive set of 22-inch alloy wheels. The rear humped tail light takes inspiration from the Vantage and is the most appealing element on the car. The roof-mounted spoiler, a powered tail gate and twin-exhaust tail pipes complete the alluring look of the DBX.

Moving to the inside of the super SUV, the driver is welcomed by a 12.3-inch digital driver display commanded by a duo-tone heated steering wheel. The 10.25-inch high-definition touchscreen infotainment system sits in the centre of the dashboard which also supports Apple CarPlay and satellite navigation. The ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats are stitched in full-grain leather which can be personalised with one’s choice of quilting, embroidery, and perforation. Meanwhile, the rear gets 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats allowing for an extra load space. Other highlights of the interior include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone 64 colour ambient lighting, USB ports and 12V power sockets for front and second row, 360-degree surround camera, and Alcantara headlining.

On the safety front, the DBX is loaded with a host of active and passive features. It is equipped with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, airbags, ISOFIX anchorage points, and automatic emergency braking with a pedestrian detection system and so on.

Powering the beast is a Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with a whopping output of 542bhp and 700Nm of torque. It propels the heavy-weight (2,245kg) from 0 to 100kmph in a staggering 4.5 seconds with a top speed restricted to 291kmph. The nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox dispatches the power through an all-wheel-drive system.

The DBX is the first proper SUV in the history of the British car manufacturer and is sure to entice a lot of buyers with its overall package combining its appealing looks, luxury, comfort, and captivating performance. With its launch in India, it will go up against the Audi RS Q8, Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, Rolls Royce Cullinan, and the Porsche Cayenne in the big league.