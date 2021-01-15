CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Motor and Tata Power install 60 kW Superfast EV charging station in Mangaluru

    MG Motor and Tata Power install 60 kW Superfast EV charging station in Mangaluru

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    243 Views
    MG Motor and Tata Power install 60 kW Superfast EV charging station in Mangaluru

    - The 60kW public charging station will enable cars such as ZS EV to attain an 80 per cent charge in 50 minutes

    - The company recently inaugurated a superfast charging station in Coimbatore

    MG Motor and Tata Power have deployed the first 60kW superfast public EV charging station in Mangaluru. The inauguration ceremony was held at the local MG Dealership. The initiative is a part of MG’s vision to enhance the national EV charging ecosystem with 50kW and 60kW DC superfast charging stations. The public EV charging station is available to all vehicles compatible with CCS fast-charging standard.

    Starting with Delhi NCR, MG has now installed 15 superfast charging stations across 10 cities in India. Its charging infrastructure covers major metropolitans including Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi-NCR, and tier-2 cities such as Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Agra, Coimbatore, and Nagpur. The Mangaluru launch is the automaker’s second launch in less than 10 days, close on the heels of the Coimbatore inauguration.

    Speaking on the deployment, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Mangaluru is one of the fastest-growing cities in India. As technology is playing a key role in this development, it is natural for this technological integration to also reflect in people’s lifestyles. We feel proud to contribute to this trend by deploying the city’s first superfast charging station at our dealership with Tata Power. It will bolster Mangalore’s advancement towards a tech-driven, green future.”

    MG ZS EV Image
    MG ZS EV
    ₹ 20.88 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • MG
    • ZS EV
    • MG ZS EV
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    MG ZS EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 26.31 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 23.05 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 24.17 Lakh
    Pune₹ 26.32 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 23.49 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 24.24 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 23.01 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 24.04 Lakh
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 13.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 44.00 - 49.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 21st January 2021
    All Upcoming Cars