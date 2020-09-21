CarWale
    2021 BMW M3 teased in green colour ahead of official unveiling on 23 September

    2021 BMW M3 teased in green colour ahead of official unveiling on 23 September

    Nikhil Puthran

    2021 BMW M3 teased in green colour ahead of official unveiling on 23 September

    - New BMW M3 teased in Isle of Man green colour

    - New BMW M4 to be introduced in Sao Paolo yellow colour option

    BMW M4 Rear view

    Ahead of its official unveiling on 23 September, the German car manufacturer has released a set of smoky teasers revealing some of the key features of the upcoming 2021 BMW M3. As seen in the images, the updated model is expected to be offered in a new Isle of Man green colour. The 2021 BMW M3 will debut alongside the M4 Coupe which will be introduced in Sao Paolo yellow colour option.

    BMW M4 Front Row Seats

    As seen in the teaser, the BMW M3 gets a large kidney grille, aerodynamic ORVMs, sportier side skirts, and an aggressive rear section. The vehicle will get a unique headlamp design along with blacked-out treatment and a subtle badging. The M4 Coupe will also get a sportier bumper, four-tailpipe exhaust system, and a trunk mounted spoiler.

    BMW M4 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Mechanically, the vehicle will be powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged, inline, six-cylinder engine that produces 472bhp, while the M4 is expected to produce about 503bhp. This engine will be mated to either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. The upcoming vehicles will get an all-wheel drive system as standard. 

    More details about the new BMW M3 and the M4 will be known post its official unveiling.

