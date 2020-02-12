11 cars win iF Design Award 2020

- iF Design Awards recognises excellence in product design

- Winners include cars from BMW, Ferrari, Fiat, Hyundai and Kia

- None of the cars awarded are available in India

- Kia XCeed becomes fourth Ceed model to win award

The iF International Forum Design has announced the winners of the iF Design Award 2020, which includes some very interesting cars. The award recognises excellence in product design, encouraging companies to treat design as part of the functionality rather than just aesthetics. A total of 2378 products have won the award across various categories this year, including 11 production and concept cars. Here’s a look:

Ferrari SF90 Stradale - iF Gold Award in Product category

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale was designed in house by Ferraro under the guidance of Flavio Manzoni, Senior Vice President of Design. The jury appreciated the sculpted design of the car, which is more striking than Ferrari cars of the recent past. The design’s ability to integrate functional air flow elements while introducing a whole new design language was also appreciated.

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is the most powerful Ferrari roadcar till date and you can read the tech specs and more here.

BMW Vision M Next - iF Gold Award in Professional Concept category

The radical design of the BMW Vision M Next concept wowed the iF design jury. A Lamborghini-like focus on sharp lines and use of bright contrast colours on the outside made it eligible for the gold award. A minimalistic interior with racecar-like steering, floating instrument cluster and use of recycled materials sealed the win.

Read more about the Vision M concept’s PHEV/pure-EV drivetrain and autonomous driving tech here.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe - iF Design Award in Product category

Looking like a scaled-down 8 Series Gran Coupe, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe was appreciated for bringing the four-door coupe design to a smaller product. The design is made practical thanks to the car’s front-wheel-drive setup, freeing up space at the rear even with the space consuming coupe design.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will take on the Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan and is expected to be launched in India sometime in 2020. More details about this compact four-door coupe here.

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe - iF Design Award in Product category

The 8 Series Coupe is a beautiful car; the Grand Coupe is 231m longer, has a 30mm wider rear track and is infinitely more beautiful. The addition of two doors and two rear seats has not made the 8 Series look worse, in fact the gently sloping roof which flows into the wider haunches and ducktail-like spoiler make the Gran Coupe even better!

The 8 Series Gren Coupe is expected to be launched in India later in 2020, more details here.

Ferrari F8 Tributo - iF Design Award in Product category

The Ferrari F8 Tributo is the bridge in terms of design between what was seen on cars like the 458 Italia and the brand new SF90 Stradale. Be it the S-duct on the hood, air vents on the rear bumper, blown spoiler design or the diffuser, everything makes the F8 Tributo 10 percent more aerodynamically efficient than the 488 GTB.

More details on the Ferrari F8 Tributo here.

Ferrari P80/C - iF Design Award in Product category

One of the more unique cars in this list, the Ferrari P80/C is a ‘Hero’ car made for a client who demanded a modern Ferrari sportscar clothed in classic Ferrari design. Four years in the making, the P80/C is a track-only model which takes inspiration from and pays homage to cars like the 330 P3 and Dino 206 S. The P80/C is one of the first coach-built cars Ferrari has undertaken in years, building a custom car built on an existing platform.

Check out more photos and details of this unique Ferrari here.

Hyundai Sonata - iF Design Award in Product category

The Sonata debuted the company’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. Sleeker headlamps, ‘hidden lighting lamp’ LED lighting, unique chrome strip which surrounds the windows and connects with the headlamps, a Honda Civic-like rear design and a four-door coupe design make it look unique. The interior uses soft touch leatherette upholstery everywhere for that premium look and feel.

Check out the photo gallery of the Hyundai Sonata here.

Kia XCeed - iF Design Award in Product category

The Kia XCeed is the fourth member to join the Ceed family of cars and caters to the crossover loving customers in Europe. The XCeed takes the youthful design of the hatchback and stretches it over a sleek crossover body. Kia’s Ceed line of cars has won the iF Design Award before - the Ceed, ProCeed and Ceed SportsWagon won it in 2019 while the Pro_cee’d won it in 2013.

Fiat Centoventi Concept - iF Design Award in Professional Concept category

A novel idea, the Fiat Centoventi aims to ‘democratise’ car ownership. The Centoventi uses a modular concept where exterior design elements can be customised under a ‘4U’ program - including four roofs, four bumpers, four wheel covers, four wraps and four interior themes. Even the all-electric powertrain can be upgraded for a driving range beginning from 100km on a single charge to 400km on a single charge as per the requirements of the user.

Hyundai 45 Concept - iF Design Award in Professional Concept category

The Hyundai 45 concept wraps a crossover body with fighter-aircraft inspired angular design. The name 45 refers to 45-degree angled elements used around the car, including its overall silhouette. The concept also pays homage to the 45-year Pony Coupe Concept which spawned the Pony family of cars - South Korea’s first mass-produced and exported car.

Imagine by Kia - iF Design Award in Product category

Kia’s first pure electric four-door coupe concept car previews the company’s design language for future electric cars and a showcase of technologies the company hopes to provide in them. The Imagine by Kia concept combines the muscular design and presence of an SUV with the sleek form factor of a four-door sedan.

The Imagine by Kia concept is design taken to a whole new level, check out the details here.