All-new Land Rover Discovery Sport launch tomorrow

- Second-gen model replaces four-and-a-half year old predecessor

- Launched in India nearly eight months after global unveil

- Based on new Premium Transverse Architecture platform

- Will be powered by BS6 compliant 2.0-litre ‘Ingenium’ engines

Land Rover will launch the all-new second-generation Discovery Sport SUV in India tomorrow. Rivaling the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, BMW X3 and Audi Q5 the new Discover Sport has revised exterior and interior design, is based on a new platform and should get new features.

The new Discovery Sport is only slightly larger than the model it replaces, thanks to redesigned bumpers. Changes on the outside include all new headlamps which ditch the older circular LED DRL design in favour of ones inspired by the larger Discovery and also get dynamic LED indicators. The tail lights also mimic the sleeker look of the headlamps along with the dynamic LED indicators, while the number plate recess is now blacked out on cars with certain colours. The front and rear bumpers are now sportier looking, with black skid plate at the front and blacked-out diffuser at the rear.

Inside, the new Land Rover Discovery Sport gets new digital displays, including a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a new 10.25-inch ‘TouchPro’ infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Touch buttons are also offered for A/C controls and the panoramic sunroof controls.

Engine options have not been confirmed but we expect the 2.0-litre ‘Ingenium’ four-cylinder diesel and petrol engines to be carried over along with the nine-speed ZF automatic transmission. Built on the new PTA (Premium Transverse Architecture) platform, which is an improved version of the D8 platform the previous model was built on, the new Land Rover Discovery promises better dynamics and the option of also adding new mild-hybrid and all-electric powertrains.

Stay tuned to CarWale for variant information, prices and tech specs of the all-new Land Rover Discovery Sport tomorrow.