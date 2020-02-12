Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • All-new Land Rover Discovery Sport launch tomorrow

All-new Land Rover Discovery Sport launch tomorrow

February 12, 2020, 04:26 PM IST by Siddharth
9210 Views
Be the first to comment
All-new Land Rover Discovery Sport launch tomorrow

- Second-gen model replaces four-and-a-half year old predecessor

- Launched in India nearly eight months after global unveil

- Based on new Premium Transverse Architecture platform

- Will be powered by BS6 compliant 2.0-litre ‘Ingenium’ engines

Land Rover will launch the all-new second-generation Discovery Sport SUV in India tomorrow. Rivaling the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, BMW X3 and Audi Q5 the new Discover Sport has revised exterior and interior design, is based on a new platform and should get new features.

Land Rover New Discovery Sport Front Left Three-Quarter

The new Discovery Sport is only slightly larger than the model it replaces, thanks to redesigned bumpers. Changes on the outside include all new headlamps which ditch the older circular LED DRL design in favour of ones inspired by the larger Discovery and also get dynamic LED indicators. The tail lights also mimic the sleeker look of the headlamps along with the dynamic LED indicators, while the number plate recess is now blacked out on cars with certain colours. The front and rear bumpers are now sportier looking, with black skid plate at the front and blacked-out diffuser at the rear.

Land Rover New Discovery Sport Interior

Inside, the new Land Rover Discovery Sport gets new digital displays, including a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a new 10.25-inch ‘TouchPro’ infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Touch buttons are also offered for A/C controls and the panoramic sunroof controls.

Land Rover New Discovery Sport Rear Left Three-Quarter

Engine options have not been confirmed but we expect the 2.0-litre ‘Ingenium’ four-cylinder diesel and petrol engines to be carried over along with the nine-speed ZF automatic transmission. Built on the new PTA (Premium Transverse Architecture) platform, which is an improved version of the D8 platform the previous model was built on, the new Land Rover Discovery promises better dynamics and the option of also adding new mild-hybrid and all-electric powertrains.

Land Rover New Discovery Sport Front Left Three-Quarter

Stay tuned to CarWale for variant information, prices and tech specs of the all-new Land Rover Discovery Sport tomorrow.  

  • Land Rover
  • New Discovery Sport
  • Land Rover New Discovery Sport
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Land Rover Discovery Sport Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 68.93 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 71.77 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 67.54 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 68.93 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 68.36 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 63.36 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 68.93 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 63.51 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 64.37 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

2018 Range Rover Sport Launch Video

2018 Range Rover Sport Launch Video

The 2018 model year Range Rover family of cars ...

36 Likes
11904 Views

2016 Range Rover Evoque Launch Alert

2016 Range Rover Evoque Launch Alert

The RANGE ROVER EVOQUE shows that even big braw ...

846 Likes
120106 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Internet. Electric. What's Next?

#MGAtAutoExpo

Explore More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in