Volvo EX90 teased; to be unveiled tomorrow

Volvo will be introducing its all-new all-electric flagship SUV on 9 November. To be called EX90, it will be the second pure electric Volvo after the XC40 Recharge. Volvo promises that the EX90 will debut new-age features, connectivity and safety.

Debuting a new design, the EX90 will still look very familiar to other Volvos thanks to its Scandinavian design theme. It will have smooth lines, slush and integrated elements and aerodynamic focus allowing for an overall drag coefficient of just 0.29, which is quite impressive for a full-size seven-seater SUV. Moreover, the EX90 will use sustainable and recycled materials both inside and out.

Although technical details regarding the battery pack and power output are yet to be disclosed, Volvo claims that the batteries are integrated into the floor of the car. This provides a flat floor for the passengers. This also allows for modular underpinnings which will help in introducing different versions and models based on the EX90. Other hardware integrated into this electric SUV is LiDAR technology for both safety as well as autonomous driving. The LiDar sensors on the EX90 are placed on top of the roof and provide a vision of up to 250m.

After the global premiere on tomorrow, we expect the sales of the EX90 to commence sometime next year. India-debut is also likely to happen in 2023.