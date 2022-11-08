CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Volvo EX90 teased; to be unveiled tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    85 Views
    Volvo EX90 teased; to be unveiled tomorrow

    - Will be the flagship electric SUV

    - Drag coefficient of 0.29

    Volvo will be introducing its all-new all-electric flagship SUV on 9 November. To be called EX90, it will be the second pure electric Volvo after the XC40 Recharge. Volvo promises that the EX90 will debut new-age features, connectivity and safety. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Debuting a new design, the EX90 will still look very familiar to other Volvos thanks to its Scandinavian design theme. It will have smooth lines, slush and integrated elements and aerodynamic focus allowing for an overall drag coefficient of just 0.29, which is quite impressive for a full-size seven-seater SUV. Moreover, the EX90 will use sustainable and recycled materials both inside and out. 

    Front Door Handle

    Although technical details regarding the battery pack and power output are yet to be disclosed, Volvo claims that the batteries are integrated into the floor of the car. This provides a flat floor for the passengers. This also allows for modular underpinnings which will help in introducing different versions and models based on the EX90. Other hardware integrated into this electric SUV is LiDAR technology for both safety as well as autonomous driving. The LiDar sensors on the EX90 are placed on top of the roof and provide a vision of up to 250m. 

    Grille

    After the global premiere on tomorrow, we expect the sales of the EX90 to commence sometime next year. India-debut is also likely to happen in 2023. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    BYD crosses 2,17,816 unit sales in October

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    ByCarWale Team06 Jul 2018
    39236 Views
    39 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    ByCarWale Team06 Jul 2018
    39236 Views
    39 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo EX90 teased; to be unveiled tomorrow