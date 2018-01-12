Upcoming BMW 8 Series Coupe spotted in production form

Ahead of its official unveiling sometime later in 2018, the production-ready BMW 8 Series images have been leaked online. The upcoming vehicle will replace the 6 Series from the German car manufacturer’s product lineup and it will be positioned above the 7 Series. Based on what can be seen, the production version has a toned down aggressive stance, however the design highlights the sporty element in right proportions.



The upcoming BMW 8 Series Coupe is based on the CLAR architecture which underpins the new generation 7 Series. Reports indicate that the vehicle will get a performance focused M860i xDrive M variant with a 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 engine. This is expected to be offered along with two other trims, likely to be - the 840i and 850i. The vehicle will also be offered in diesel iterations which includes the 830d with a 3.0-litre straight-six engine and an optional plug-in hybrid which is currently in works. More details on the engine options will be known in the days to come.



As for the exterior, the 8 Series Coupe gets sharp and wide body lines. The large aggressive bumpers accommodates the large kidney grille, massive air-intakes and sharp swept back LED headlamps. The rear section features ducktail spoilers, wraparound taillamps, slim vertical air vents and a carbon fibre diffuser with twin trapezoidal exhausts.

Image Source: Magazin ProDriver CZ (Facebook)