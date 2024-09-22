New Kia EV9 specifications confirmed; to be launched in India next month

EV9 prices to be announced on 3 October

Will be available in a single fully loaded variant

Ahead of its launch next month, the specifications of the new Kia EV9 have been revealed. The flagship electric model from the brand will be introduced alongside the new-gen Carnival in India on 3 October.

In terms of dimensions, the 2024 EV9 will measure 5,015mm in length, 1,980mm in width, and 1,780mm in height, while the wheelbase will be rated at 3,100mm. It will be powered by a 99.8kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors generating 379bhp and 700Nm. Power will be sent to all four wheels via an AWD system, with speeds of 100kmph coming up from a standstill in 5.3 seconds.

The new Kia EV9 will return an ARAI-certified range of 561km on a single full charge. The battery can be replenished from 10-80 per cent in 24 minutes with the help of a DC fast charger. Customers will be able to choose from five colours, namely Snow White Pearl, Ocean Blue, Pebble Gray, Panthera Metal, and Aurora Black Pearl.