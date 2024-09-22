CarWale
    Exclusive! Kia EV9 delivery timeline revealed

    Haji Chakralwale

    Exclusive! Kia EV9 delivery timeline revealed
    • Prices to be announced on 3 October
    • Unofficial bookings open for Rs. 10 lakh

    Select Kia dealerships have started accepting orders for the upcoming EV9 SUV, which is slated to launch on 3 October, 2024. This new all-electric three-row SUV will be offered in a single variant across five colours. Customers can put down their registration for the EV9 for a token amount of Rs. 10 lakh.

    Once booked, expect the deliveries of the SUV to commence in March 2025, tentatively. Considering the Kia EV9 will be a full import, it will be brought here in India via the CBU route in a phased manner. The first import lot is scheduled for March next year.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The Kia EV9 will be the flagship SUV of the Korean automaker. It will come equipped with a 99.8kWh battery pack with an ARAI-certified driving range of 561km on a single charge. Moreover, it will be offered in AWD guise with an output of 380bhp and 700Nm of peak torque.

    As for the prices, we expect the EV9 to cost well over Rs. 1 crore. With this price tag, the EV9 SUV will have to compete against the Land Rover Defender, Volvo XC90, Audi Q8, BMW X5, Range Rover Velar, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and even the Lexus RX.

    Kia EV9 Image
    Kia EV9
    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore
    Estimated Price
