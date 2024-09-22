Lexus India temporarily halts the booking of LM 350h

Available in four-seat and seven-seat variants

Sister vehicle to the Toyota Vellfire

Lexus has halted bookings for its premium MPV the LM 350h with effect from 21 September. The automaker has attributed the stoppage to supply chain issues as well as completion of pending orders. The automaker had launched the MPV in March of this year with a starting price of Rs. 2.0 crore. It is only available as one fully-loaded model powered by the same 2.5-litte petrol hybrid package being offered with the Camry Hybrid. It can be had in four-seat and seven-seat guise and bookings for the same opened in August 2023.

In an official statement, the automaker said “Lexus India is humbled by the overwhelming response received from our guests for the Lexus LM 350h, and we sincerely thank all our guests for their strong support. Designed for a serene and productive passenger experience, the luxurious vehicle embodies Lexus’ commitment to delivering exceptional comfort, innovative design, and unparalleled grandeur.”

“The showcase at the Auto Expo 2023, marked a new era in ultra-luxury mobility, and significant milestone for Lexus in India. We are committed to providing our guests with world class products thereby strengthening our relationship and continuing our legacy of innovation and excellence,” the statement added.